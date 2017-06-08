// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian parliament approves anti-corruption bill in first reading

Armenian parliament approves anti-corruption bill in first reading
June 8, 2017 - 12:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Thursday, June 7 approved in the first reading a draft law on creating an anti-corruption commission, with 86 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions.

Prior to the vote, NA deputy speaker and co-author of the bill Arpine Hovhannisyan said that opposition parties will be able to nominate a candidate by consensus.

MPs from YELQ bloc and the Tsarukyan alliance said they will vote for the draft-law.

The bill envisages the establishment of an anti-corruption body which will have five members and separate staff, and deal with prevention of corruption.

Related links:
Հակակոռուպցիոն մարմին ստեղծելու մասին օրենսդրական փաթեթն ԱԺ-ն ընդունեց առանց դեմ ձայնի. Politik.am
 Top stories
Armenia’s RPA refutes prime minister submitted resignation letter twiceArmenia’s RPA refutes prime minister submitted resignation letter twice
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resignThree lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign
If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Ara Babloyan from ruling RPA elected Armenian parliament speakerAra Babloyan from ruling RPA elected Armenian parliament speaker
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, with Babloyan beating Edmon Marukyan from YELQ bloc.
Partner news
 Articles
Post-election math

Split of opposition votes

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Facebook's new maps to help responders during natural disasters In order to achieve this, Facebook has created three different types of maps to help authorities track down survivors after a natural disaster.
Amazon lent $1 billion to third-party sellers to boost sales Amazon's loans range from $1,000 to $750,000. Sellers have said interest rates are between 6 percent and 14 percent.
IBM's computing power to tackle the world's biggest problems Science for Social Good covers issues like improving emergency aid and combating the opioid crisis, and the projects all use AI to develop solutions.
Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in "Mary Poppins Returns" new pics Serving as a sequel to the original 1964 movie, the film is set in 1930s depression-era London. It follows the nanny (Blunt) re-entering the lives of the Banks family.