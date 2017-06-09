Saban Films nabs Antonio Banderas, Olga Kurylenko actioner “Gun Shy”
June 9, 2017 - 13:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Simon West’s action movie “Gun Shy”, starring Antonio Banderas and Olga Kurylenko, Variety said.
West directed the film — formerly titled “Salty” — from a script by Toby Davies and Mark Haskell Smith, adapted from Mark Haskell Smith’s novel “Salty.” West and Jib Polhemus produced under the Simon West Productions banner, alongside Harry Stourton.
“Gun Shy” follows an aging mid-level rock star whose supermodel wife (Kurylenko) is suddenly kidnapped while they are vacationing in Chile. Accustomed to his superstar lifestyle and lacking basic life skills, he finds himself having to navigate the back alleys of Santiago and South American jungles in order to save his wife from the renegades.
When the film was announced in 2014, the story was set in Thailand with the wife being kidnapped by pirates while elephant trekking.
“‘Gun Shy’ is a supremely entertaining film,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “Our audiences will delight in Antonio Banderas’ raucous performance and director Simon West’s unique and wild vision.”
West’s directing credits include “The Expendables 2,” “Con Air,” “The General’s Daughter,” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.” “Gun Shy” hits theaters on Sept. 8.
Ness Saban and Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with London-based Carnaby International handling worldwide rights.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Number of suspected cholera cases hits 100,000 in Yemen, WHO says “The cholera outbreak is making a bad situation for children drastically worse,” said Meritxell Relano, UNICEF’s Representative in Yemen.
Pandora Premium adds AutoPlay feature for iOS and Android The idea was good enough that Spotify released out the same feature earlier this year, months before Pandora Premium even rolled out.
Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian village According to the village chief, no casualties have been reported, with only several of the house roofs having been damaged.
Japan's SoftBank unit buys robotics businesses from Alphabet SoftBank will buy Boston Dynamics and Tokyo-based Schaft, which design and manufacture robots that simulate human movement.