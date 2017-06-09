We Wear Culture project takes you inside the history of fashion with VR

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Arts & Culture has brought us virtual museums featuring everything from dinosaurs to presidential history, and now they're debuting a new collection. Their latest project, We Wear Culture, covers the history of fashion over the course of three millennia and charts how our culture shapes our fashion choices -- and vice versa, Engadget said.

From virtual reality films to video to ultra high-resolution photography, Google has taken advantage of many different media to bring an interactive, one-of-a-kind museum to your computer or smartphone. Fashion fans can explore all manner of history; for example, how trades such as shoe making and jewelry making are passed down through generations.

If you're a geek about fashion, you'll probably find quite a few things to fascinate you within this virtual collection. Discover how a Chanel dress, dating to 1925, changed how women wore the color black. Or take a look at how the corset has inspired designer Vivenne Westwood. You can also see Marilyn Monroe's iconic red heels and learn how stilettos became such a fashion statement.

You can access We Wear Culture on the web or through Google Arts & Culture's mobile apps on iOS and Android. Google has done excellent work taking advantage of cutting edge technology to digitize museum contents, making these exhibits and important historical items accessible for anyone with a computer or smartphone, Engadget said.