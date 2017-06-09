We Wear Culture project takes you inside the history of fashion with VR
June 9, 2017 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Arts & Culture has brought us virtual museums featuring everything from dinosaurs to presidential history, and now they're debuting a new collection. Their latest project, We Wear Culture, covers the history of fashion over the course of three millennia and charts how our culture shapes our fashion choices -- and vice versa, Engadget said.
From virtual reality films to video to ultra high-resolution photography, Google has taken advantage of many different media to bring an interactive, one-of-a-kind museum to your computer or smartphone. Fashion fans can explore all manner of history; for example, how trades such as shoe making and jewelry making are passed down through generations.
If you're a geek about fashion, you'll probably find quite a few things to fascinate you within this virtual collection. Discover how a Chanel dress, dating to 1925, changed how women wore the color black. Or take a look at how the corset has inspired designer Vivenne Westwood. You can also see Marilyn Monroe's iconic red heels and learn how stilettos became such a fashion statement.
You can access We Wear Culture on the web or through Google Arts & Culture's mobile apps on iOS and Android. Google has done excellent work taking advantage of cutting edge technology to digitize museum contents, making these exhibits and important historical items accessible for anyone with a computer or smartphone, Engadget said.
Photo: Google Arts & Culture
Related links:
Top stories
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Partner news
Latest news
Cézanne masterpiece to lead “Actual Size” sale "Baigneuses, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire au fond" is estimated to bring £4 – 6 million as the cover-lot of Sotheby’s inaugural Actual Size sale.
Ancient Aztec temple, ball court discovered in the heart of Mexico City Archaeologists uncovered 32 sets of human neck bones at the site, which they said were likely the remains of people who were decapitated as part of the ritual.
China vigilant as two U.S. bombers fly over South China Sea The U.S. Pacific Command said two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew a 10-hour training mission from Guam over the South China Sea.
Iggy Pop, Oneohtrix Point Never team up for new track (video) The film is called “Good Time” starting Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh with direction coming from Josh and Benny Safdie.