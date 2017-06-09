Cannes: “The Day After,” “Claire's Camera” seal multiple deals

PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korean director Hong Sang-soo's The Day After and Claire's Camera sold to multiple territories following their premieres at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Seoul-based sales banner Finecut announced on Friday, June 9, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The two titles, which are respectively Hong's 20th and 21st films, were both invited to la Croisette in May, not long after his 18th piece, On the Beach at Night Alone, won the Silver Bear for Best Actress (Kim Min-hee) at Berlin in February. On the Beach at Night Alone also enjoyed additional sales at the Cannes Film Market.

"It was a rare occasion that more than one title from the same director was officially selected by Cannes Film Festival, and we are happy to announce a slew of sales deals," said Finecut in a statement.

The Day After, a black-and-white dramedy about an extramarital affair that vied for the Palme d'Or, inked a slew of deals, including Brazil (Providence Filmes), China (Lemon Tree Media), Dutch-speaking Benelux (Contact Film), France (Cappricci Films), Greece & Cyprus (AMA Films), Japan (Crest International), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), Spain (La Aventura Audiovisual), Taiwan (AV-JET) and Turkey (Bir Film). Following rave reviews during the Cannes Film Festival, the film was released on over 50 screens across France on June 7.

Claire's Camera, which featured in the Special Screening section, was picked up by buyers from Brazil (Providence Filmes), China (Lemon Tree Media), Dutch-speaking Benelux (Contact Film), France (Jour2Fête), Japan (Crest International), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes), Spain (La Aventura Audiovisual), Taiwan (AV-JET) and Turkey (Bir Film).

Kim, Hong's latest muse and real-life girlfriend, features in Claire's Camera opposite Isabelle Huppert. The French actress previously starred in Hong's In Another Country, which vied for the Palme d'Or in 2012. The Oscar-nominee plays the role of a part-time teacher and writer in this film, which was shot over two weeks during last year's edition of Cannes.

On the Beach at Night Alone recorded more sales at Cannes, to Dutch-speaking Benelux (Contact Film), France (Capricci Films), Germany (Grandfilm) and Japan (Crest International). The film was previously sold to Brazil (Zeta Filmes), China (Lemon Tree Media), Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films), Inflight (Singapore Airlines), Spain (La Aventura Audiovisual), Taiwan (AV-JET) and Vietnam (TFilm).