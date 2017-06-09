World’s longest zipline will be ready this summer
June 9, 2017 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - World’s longest zipline whose construction is currently underway in Armenia will be ready this summer, co-founder of Yell Extreme Park Tigran Chibukhchyan told reporters on Friday, June 9.
“The architectural part is almost ready, and only several issues remain to be tackled,” Chibukhchyan said, according to Artsakhpress.
“Construction activities will launch on June 20, set to conclude in late July.”
A fresh Yell Extreme Park will be established in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Chibukhchyan said, adding that Karabakh boasts an immense potential for the development of tourism.
A zipline is designed to enable a user propelled by gravity to travel from the top to the bottom of the inclined cable by holding on to, or attaching to the freely moving pulley.
