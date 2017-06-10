Elon Musk: Superchargers will run on solar and battery power
June 10, 2017 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to a tweet from Elon Musk on Friday, June 9, Tesla's Supercharger stations are all being converted to solar and battery power. Musk added that eventually, most of them will be completely disconnected from the electricity grid, Engadget reveals.
This move comes after an announcement earlier this year that the company would be doubling its network of Superchargers, bringing their total number up to 10,000 by the year's end. And with so many of its highly in-demand Model 3 cars set to begin shipping by the end of 2017, more Superchargers are going to be necessary. In April, the company said that some of the new Superchargers would be solar powered, but this is the first we've heard about a plan to convert them all.
As of last week, Tesla had begun construction on or obtained permits for over 40 additional Supercharger stations. But it's unclear how many of those will be built with solar arrays.
Musk didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete. Engadget has reached out to Tesla to confirm the statement.
Photo. REUTERS/James Glover II
Top stories
This is the third build of the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is slated to arrive later this year (likely in September).
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
Partner news
Latest news
Tom Hardy tipped for role in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” remake Disney – who own the rights to the Aladdin franchise – are currently in pre-production with the new film.
NATO “a very important platform” for Armenia: official “Whenever Armenia comes to NATO, it tries to convince the bloc of its viewpoints, so this is a very important platform for the country,” Lahue said.
Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s” adds season 5 cast Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart will all join the upcoming season, though no details on their characters have been revealed.
Merkel lends support to Mexico over NAFTA "I hope these talks are a big success," she said at a news conference alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City.