250 ceasefire violations by Azeri troops registered over past week
June 10, 2017 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) over the past week.
Azeri forces employed various caliber firearms as well as 60- and 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers in different sections of the frontline.
Artsakh defense army troops continue protecting their positions, retaining full control of the situation.
