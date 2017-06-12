“Dear Evan Hansen” nabs 6 accolades at 2017 Tony Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Dear Evan Hansen" won big at 2017 Tony Awards, which honored "theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway" and was held on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The musical nabbed six accolades at the event, including Best Musical, Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Rachel Bay Jones, Best Score, Best Orchestrations and Best Book, AceShowbiz said.

"Dear Evan Hansen" is written by Pasek & Paul, with a book by Steven Levenson and the leading performance from Ben Platt. It follows a high school senior named Evan Hansen, who has a social anxiety disorder and "invents an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn."

"Oslo", a drama centering on a secretive 1993 Middle East peace talk, won an accolade for Best Play. It also earned Michael Aronov an accolade for Best Featured Actor. Meanwhile, the accolade for Best Leading Actor in a Play was given to Kevin Kline for his performance in "Present Laughter".

Bette Midler won an award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance in "Hello, Dolly", which also nabbed Best Revival of a Musical prize. "Hello, Dolly" also earned Gavin Creel an award for Best Featured Actor. Meanwhile, Laurie Metcalf won a prize for her leading performance in "A Doll's House, Part 2", while Cynthia Nixon nabbed an accolade for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in "The Little Foxes".

The event was hosted by Kevin Spacey, who presented a hilarious opening by spoofing critically-acclaimed musicals such as "Dear Evan Hansen", "Groundhog Day", "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812", "Come From Away" and "Sunset Boulevard".

Best Musical: "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best Play: "Oslo"

Best Revival of a Musical: "Hello, Dolly"

Best Revival of a Play: "Jitney"

Best Leading Actor in a Play: Kevin Kline - "Present Laughter"

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf - "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Ben Platt - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Bette Midler - "Hello, Dolly"

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Michael Aronov - "Oslo"

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Cynthia Nixon - "The Little Foxes"

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Gavin Creel - "Hello, Dolly"

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Nigel Hook - "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien - "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"

Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood - "The Little Foxes"

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto - "Hello, Dolly"

Best Lightning Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind - "Indecent"

Best Lightning Design of a Musical: Bradley King - "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"

Best Direction of a Play: Rebecca Taichman - "Indecent"

Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Asley - "Come From Away"

Best Score: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler - "Bandstand"

Best Book: Steven Levenson - "Dear Evan Hansen"