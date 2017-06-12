“Wonder Woman” stays atop box office, “The Mummy” is crushed
June 12, 2017 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Wonder Woman" keeps dominating North American box office. Despite having a 45 percent drop from its opening weekend, the movie starring Gal Gadot stayed solid at the first place of the chart by earning an estimated $57.2 million from 4,165 theaters, bringing its total domestic cume to approximately $205 million, AceShowbiz said.
"It's an extraordinary hold for an extraordinary film. When you open up at this high level, to have only a 45 percent drop, you just don't see it," said Jeff Goldstein, the distribution chief at Warner Bros. "There's something unique about this character, and there's something special about the movie Patty Jenkins made," he added. "Wonder Woman" has an A on CinemaScore and a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Meanwhile, Tom Cruise-starring "The Mummy" had a rather slow start as it only gained an estimated $32.2 million domestically. It fared better overseas, however, with an approximate $141.8 million. The cume marked Cruise's biggest worldwide opening weekend ever since "War of the Worlds", which opened to $167.4 million back in 2005. So far, "The Mummy" nabbed a B- on Cinema Score. The movie didn't win over critics, earning only a 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
"We would love to see more gross domestically," said Nick Carpou, Universal's president of domestic distribution. He added that "a lot of the attention that 'The Mummy' garnered here, aggregated to the international total."
"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" sat at the third place of the box office with an estimated $12.3 million, while "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" sat at the fourth place with an approximate $10.7 million, bringing its total domestic cume to an estimated $135.8 million and its international cume to a massive $529 million. Rounding out the top five was "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", which nabbed an estimated $6.2 million domestically.
