France’s Aurélien Froment radies 1st animated feature “Josep”
June 12, 2017 - 15:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of Europe’s on-the-rise animation talents, France’s Aurélien Froment, also known as Aurel, is developing a first animated feature, “Josep”, Variety said.
Written by Froment and Jean-Louis Milesi, a director (“Lino”) and regular scribe for Robert Guédiguian (“Marius et Jeannette,” “La ville est tranquille”), “Josep” is produced by Serge Lalou and Anne-Marie Luccioni’s Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée, a production outfit founded in 2014 in Montpellier specialized in documentaries, with several animation projects in development.
Les Films d’Ici, the Paris-based producer of Golden Globe-winner “Waltz with Bashir,” and La Fabrique Animation, which backed Jean-François Laguionie’s “Louise en hiver,” will act as co-producers. A co-production with a Catalan company is under negotiations.
Pitched at Cartoon Movie, “Josep’s”’ story is inspired by a true sketch artist born in Barcelona at the beginning of the last century. In a long life – spanning almost the whole century – Josep was a cartoonist, Republican soldier, a prisoner in a concentration camp, Frida Kahlo’s lover, an illustrator for U.S. magazines and a Hollywood stage designer and painter.
“Our script is also a love story about drawing, of an intellectual and artistic legacy passed from a grandfather to his grandson,” Froment told Variety.
He added: “’Josep’ marks a historic political initiative to inform audiences about concentration camps in southern France, whose inhabitants didn’t know about their existence until very recently, while immigration and refugees unfortunately remain hot issues.”
Targeted at young adults and adults, “Josep” will blend 2D computer techniqued with composite images.
A press designer currently working for France’s Le Monde, Le Canard Enchainé and Politis, Froment himself has published around ten comic-books, either alone or in cooperation with print journalists. He co-directed the animation short “Octobre Noir – Malek, Karim, Saïd et les autres.”
“Drawing itself will be a main character of the movie. with Josep Bartoli its personification. Drawing not as a weapon but as a way of crying out loud. Bartoly, who used a tommy gun but came back to pencil, knew that very well, Froment reflected.
Regarding the visual approach of his project, Froment commented that “Josep” will have three or four different visual ambiences, but keeping the coherence of the pencil stroke throughout the whole picture. I love chiaroscuro. Color will be very atmospheric,” he anticipated.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.
Liam Gallagher among new names added to Glastonbury 2017 The former Oasis turned solo star has long been rumoured to appear at Worthy Farm this summer.
Netflix to launch “To the Bone” in Europe “To the Bone” follows a 20-year-old anorexic (Collins) who tries to get the medical help she needs at a group home.