Russia shipped six large-caliber artillery systems to Baku in 2016: UN

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has delivered six units of large-caliber artillery systems to Azerbaijan in 2016, a report published by the United Nations revealed recently.

It is probable that the weapons were shipped under previously reached agreements, Razm.info says.

It was reported back in 2016 that Russia has yet to ship a certain number of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and several types of artillery weapons to Azerbaijan.

Also, the UN's report confirmed Russia's delivery of portable air defense missile systems to Armenia.