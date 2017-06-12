Russia shipped six large-caliber artillery systems to Baku in 2016: UN
June 12, 2017 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has delivered six units of large-caliber artillery systems to Azerbaijan in 2016, a report published by the United Nations revealed recently.
It is probable that the weapons were shipped under previously reached agreements, Razm.info says.
It was reported back in 2016 that Russia has yet to ship a certain number of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and several types of artillery weapons to Azerbaijan.
Also, the UN's report confirmed Russia's delivery of portable air defense missile systems to Armenia.
Top stories
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
P Diddy tops Forbes' Celebrity Rich List for 2017 The rest of Forbes' list is less surprising, with Queen Bey hitting second place with $105m thanks to the critically-acclaimed and iconic visual album “Lemonade.”
BBC One favorite “Poldark” back at top of Sunday's drama ratings New six-part drama “The Loch” took second place with 5 million viewers, ahead of Channel 4's The Handmaid's Tale with 1 million.
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.