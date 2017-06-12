P Diddy tops Forbes' Celebrity Rich List for 2017
June 12, 2017 - 19:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes has just announced its Celebrity 100 list – and you'll never guess which celeb has made it to the top. And no, it's not Adele, Digital Spy said.
Topping the list and claiming the accolade of the richest person in entertainment is none other than... Diddy. That's P Diddy, Sean Combs or Puff Daddy, depending on what era you're in.
Yep, beating out even the likes of Beyoncé, Diddy made it to the top of the list thanks to the Bad Boy Family Reunion tour, his team-up with Ciroc, and selling part of his clothing line.
Racking up $130m in the past year alone, Diddy has launched himself to the top of the pile after hitting the 22nd spot last year.
While we're still no closer to finding out why Diddy chucked his $500,000 chain into a crowd last year, at least we now know he can afford it, Digital Spy said.
The rest of Forbes' list is less surprising, with Queen Bey hitting second place with $105m thanks to the critically-acclaimed and iconic visual album Lemonade.
Everybody's favourite muggle JK Rowling is at number three on the Celebrity 100, after raking in $95m – 20 years later and Harry Potter is still paying dividends.
The top 10 of Forbes' coveted Celebrity 100 list are as follows:
1) Sean Combs - $130m
2) Beyoncé - $105m
3) JK Rowling - $95m
4) Drake - $94m
5) Cristiano Ronaldo - $93m
6) The Weeknd - $92m
7) Howard Stern - $90m
8) Coldplay - $88m
9) James Patterson - $87m
10) LeBron James - $86m
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.
Netflix to launch “To the Bone” in Europe “To the Bone” follows a 20-year-old anorexic (Collins) who tries to get the medical help she needs at a group home.
VivaCell-MTS reaches out to the families of injured soldiers Following the April events of 2016, employees of VivaCell-MTS came up with yet another useful initiative.