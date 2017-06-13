“Little Nightmares” vid game to get TV treatment with Russo brothers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmaking duo behind Captain America: Civil War and Winter Soldier, are teaming with A Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick to bring the horror-adventure video game Little Nightmares to the small screen, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The Russo brothers will develop and executive produce the television series with Dmitri M. Johnson and Stephan Bugaj of DJ2 Entertainment, the company making a name for itself adapting video games such as Life Is Strange and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Selick will helm the pilot and possibly other episodes.

The Little Nightmares game follows a 9-year-old girl named Six who finds herself trapped on the bottom of a terror-filled ship named the Maw. With hunger and the depths one goes to satiate that hunger as the themes, the storyline follows Six as she tries to escape from the ship while evading capture and death at the hands of characters named the Janitor, the Twin Chefs and the Lady.

Dan Jevons will act as a producer, while Samuel Gatte will executive produce for Bandai-Namco. Russo company exec Mike Larocca will act as co-executive producer.

DJ2 discovered the game while it was still being worked on by Tarsier Studios, then partnered with Bandai-Namco ahead of the game’s very recent release in April. The Russos acquired the TV rights in a competitive situation.

The brothers — who via their yet-to-be-named company are developing projects for various media — recently partnered with Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, the team behind indie breakout Swiss Army Man, on an original sci-fi movie venture. The Russos are in postproduction on the mega Marvel production Avengers: Infinity War, which is slated for a May 4, 2018, release.

Selick is the Academy Award-nominated director behind not only the classic Nightmare Before Christmas but also 2009's Coraline and 1996's James and the Giant Peach.