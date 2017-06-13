20% more Russian tourists visited Armenia in Q1: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - TurStat agency has analyzed the statistics of outbound tourism from Russia in the first three months of 2017 which suggest that the number of trips by Russian tourists to Armenia increased by 20% to 65,000.

Armenia is one of the most popular countries among Russian tourists and was thus included in the top three CIS countries in terms of the growth of tourist trips.

The number of tourists traveling to Azerbaijan (139 thousand, + 31%) and Georgia (135 thousand, + 27%) has also increased in the reporting period.