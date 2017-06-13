More "Game of Thrones" images released ahead of season 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - More "Game of Thrones" images are released to tide fans over the seventh season premiere. Making their way out online, two of the photos gives the first look at the return of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) of Brotherhood Without Banners, who will possibly come to the aid of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), AceShowbiz said.

In another image obtained by DNA, Jon is seen leading a meeting in Winterfell attended by Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and representatives of other houses, with Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) creeping in the background. There's also a look at Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) being dragged on the snow and Arya (Maisie Williams) who is possibly on her way back to Winterfell.

In other images, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) touches the beach at Dragonstone with her loyal companions, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Varys (Conleth Hill). Meanwhile, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) stands by his sister and the new queen, Cersei (Lena Headey), in King's Landing.

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is still doing his research in a library in Oldtown with Gilly (Hannah Murray). Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman) is featured in another image, wearing his red armor.

"Game of Thrones" returns with the new season Sunday, July 16 on HBO. It has been confirmed that the season finale will be the longest episode of the show ever, clocking in at nearly an hour and a half.