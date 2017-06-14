Tokyo Film Festival sets Keiichi Hara anime focus
June 14, 2017 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) is to showcase the work of Keiichi Hara in this year’s Animation Focus section, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Hara worked on anime TV hits including Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan, before switching to anime features. His films Summer Days with Coo (2007) and Colorful (2010) both won awards internationally as well as the Japan Academy Prize. 2015's Miss Hokusai was a period anime that garnered both commercial success and critical praise.
In addition to the screenings, there will be talk shows and other events, with more details to be announced by the festival.
Previous editions of the Special Focus on Japanese Animation have included showcases of Hideaki Anno (Evangelion) in 2014 and Mamoru Hosoda (The Boy and the Beast) last year.
2017 marks the 100th anniversary of Japanese animation and the 30th edition of TIFF.
TIFF will take place from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2017 in Tokyo.
