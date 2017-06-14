// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iraq takes Saudi crown to become key Asian market oil king

Iraq takes Saudi crown to become key Asian market oil king
June 14, 2017 - 17:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As competition among oil producers for major Asian markets intensifies, Iraq has become India’s top crude supplier for a third month in May, surpassing Saudi Arabia, according to RT.

Shipping data compiled by Bloomberg showed, Iraq supplied 1 million barrels a day and those supplies accounted for 23 percent of India’s purchases last month, up from an average 19 percent in the previous four months. Saudi Arabia’s share fell to 17 percent.

India’s total crude imports in May stood at 4.35 million barrels a day. Its $2-trillion economy imports more than 80 percent of crude requirements and the International Energy Agency expects it to be the fastest-growing consumer through 2040.

“Saudis used to be the king when it comes to crude supply, but now it’s becoming a prince,” said R. Ramachandran, the head of refineries at Bharat Petroleum, India’s second-biggest state-run refiner.

“Preference for Iraqi crude will continue as Indian refiners continue with refinery upgrades,” he told Bloomberg.

Iraq has been India’s second biggest supplier of oil for years. However, the Gulf nation’s poor port infrastructure resulted in delays and inconsistencies in shipments, making Iraqi crude less preferred than that of Saudi Arabia. Recently, Iraq has improved the infrastructure to ensure stable supplies.

“Iraqi crude is getting attractive and it suits our refineries very well,” said Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum. “Iraq has come out of the supply uncertainties and the pricing is very competitive.”

Hindustan Petroleum buys about 4 million tons of Iraqi oil annually on a term basis, which matches the volume it gets from the Saudis.

According to India’s Finance Director Arun Kumar Sharma, the nation’s biggest processor Indian Oil Corporation will boost Iraqi imports to about 18 million tons this year from 15.6 million in 2016. Saudi purchases are expected to remain steady at 5.6 million tons.

Photo: Getty Images
Related links:
RT. Iraq takes Saudi crown to become oil king of key Asian market
 Top stories
U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian AssangeSweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalitionTurkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
 Articles
Nine months in the Pacific

Supporting women to overcome life changing events

 Most popular in the section
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
Turkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisher
Residents shield Christians in bold exodus from Philippines city
Iran's Aseman Airlines finalizes deal with Boeing to buy 60 planes
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Bob Dylan accused of plagiarising Nobel Prize lecture speech The discovery of the alleged lifting first came about when it was noticed that Dylan appeared to have invented a quote from “Moby Dick”.
David E. Kelley says “Big Little Lies” hit series season 2 “possible” “We never planned on it,” David E. Kelley said. “It’s possible. There’s a lot of talk and thought being put into it now, but it was not something we planned on.”
Fleetwood Mac to reunite with Stevie Nicks for a brand new tour The legendary band has been on hiatus this year while Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie promote their collaborative album.
“The Handmaid's Tale” boss teases season 2 details Last month, the critically-acclaimed Margaret Atwood adaptation was renewed by Hulu with early reports suggesting it'll move beyond the book.