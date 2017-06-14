Students of Gyumri Photon college visit VivaCell-MTS solar base station
June 14, 2017 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS specialists have held master classes on the territories of two base stations of the company operating by solar electric supply sources, located along the Yerevan-Gyumri section of an interstate highway.
Photon college in Gyumri is one of the high schools, included in the PTC experimental study program and conducts Basics of Telecommunications courses with the support of VivaCell-MTS.
The company’s specialists regularly organize professional trainings for teachers of the subject and students. To strengthen theoretical knowledge and to share practical skills, the specialists organize tours after classroom sessions, taking the students and teachers to the base station.
The base stations operating along the Mastara-Maralik motorway are special: their supply of electricity comes from solar batteries. This is a perfect solution especially for locations with sparsely-populated areas, where electricity supply is a problem. Using solar supply sources of electricity for VivaCell-MTS base stations reduces the consumption of electric power and the infrastructure maintenance expenses.
“In the age of technological development, an hour equals a second. Every day brings about new demands. We need to be always ready for new solutions, which are based on innovation, demand, responsibility, but never consumerism. These stations powered by solar energy are a result of such an attitude. Whatever you get with the course is based on more than ten-year experience of a leading telecommunications company. Appreciate it, never stop enhancing your mind and be responsible,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
To remind, according to the quadrilateral memorandum (signed by RA Ministry of Education and Science, Synopsys Armenia, VivaCell-MTS, and Unicomp) the Basics of Communication has been included in the curricula of Gyumri Photon, Yerevan Quantum colleges, physics and mathematics school after Artashes Shahinyan, and mathematics and natural sciences school in Vanadzor, as well as the high schools under NPUA in Yerevan. Five more high schools will be involved in the program starting from 2018.
Top stories
“The architectural part is almost ready, and only several issues remain to be tackled,” Tigran Chibukhchyan said.
The company will carry out flights from Armenia's second biggest city to the Russian capital every Friday starting from June 30.
The call-to-nominate comes one day after the 2017 Aurora Prize was presented to Dr. Tom Catena at a ceremony in Yerevan.
The 5-hour flights will be operating once a week on Wednesday. Earlier, the airline announced regular Yerevan-Prague-Yerevan flights.
Partner news
Latest news
Bob Dylan accused of plagiarising Nobel Prize lecture speech The discovery of the alleged lifting first came about when it was noticed that Dylan appeared to have invented a quote from “Moby Dick”.
David E. Kelley says “Big Little Lies” hit series season 2 “possible” “We never planned on it,” David E. Kelley said. “It’s possible. There’s a lot of talk and thought being put into it now, but it was not something we planned on.”
Fleetwood Mac to reunite with Stevie Nicks for a brand new tour The legendary band has been on hiatus this year while Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie promote their collaborative album.
“The Handmaid's Tale” boss teases season 2 details Last month, the critically-acclaimed Margaret Atwood adaptation was renewed by Hulu with early reports suggesting it'll move beyond the book.