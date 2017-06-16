Kremlin takes "extremely negative view" of proposed new U.S. sanctions

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kremlin takes an extremely negative view of the proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia and believes that they can harm other countries that have to adhere to these sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, June 16, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to get Congressional approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.

If the measure became law, it could complicate relations with some countries in Europe. Germany and Austria said the new punitive measures could expose European companies involved in projects in Russia to fines.

The legislation sets up a review process that would require Trump to get Congress' approval before taking any action to ease, suspend or lift any sanctions on Russia.