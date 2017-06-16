// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Arcade Fire release new single “Creature Comfort” (video)

 June 16, 2017 - 16:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arcade Fire have released new single ‘Creature Comfort’, the latest track to be taken from forthcoming album Everything Now, NME reports.

The song, which was shared on the band’s YouTube channel this morning, is the latest to be taken from their fifth album – which is set for release next month.

They previously teased the track on Wednesday by releasing a mock cereal advert – and placing boxes of cereal around Dublin ahead of a show at the city’s Malahide Castle on Wednesday night.

Last month, Arcade Fire released single ‘Everything Now’, which is taken from their forthcoming album of the same name.

During a gig in Scunthorpe last week, they also debuted ‘Signs of Life’, but the track is yet to receive an official release.

They also played a show at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange, which saw the band finishing their main set before heading to the front of the venue to start an impromptu jam session with fans.

Fresh from headlining the Isle of Wight Festival last weekend, Arcade Fire will return to the UK next month with two intimate dates at London’s York Hall on July 4 & 5 before heading to Manchester for a show at the city’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

