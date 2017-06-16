Arcade Fire release new single “Creature Comfort” (video)
June 16, 2017 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arcade Fire have released new single ‘Creature Comfort’, the latest track to be taken from forthcoming album Everything Now, NME reports.
The song, which was shared on the band’s YouTube channel this morning, is the latest to be taken from their fifth album – which is set for release next month.
They previously teased the track on Wednesday by releasing a mock cereal advert – and placing boxes of cereal around Dublin ahead of a show at the city’s Malahide Castle on Wednesday night.
Last month, Arcade Fire released single ‘Everything Now’, which is taken from their forthcoming album of the same name.
During a gig in Scunthorpe last week, they also debuted ‘Signs of Life’, but the track is yet to receive an official release.
They also played a show at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange, which saw the band finishing their main set before heading to the front of the venue to start an impromptu jam session with fans.
Fresh from headlining the Isle of Wight Festival last weekend, Arcade Fire will return to the UK next month with two intimate dates at London’s York Hall on July 4 & 5 before heading to Manchester for a show at the city’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Intelligence reports sharp rise in violent Islamist extremists in Sweden A 2010 Sapo report estimated the number of violent Islamist extremists in the Scandinavian country at 200.
Airbus to upgrade A380 superjumbo to boost sales The latest modifications to the world's largest airliner will be announced at next week's Paris Airshow.
IS has 100,000 civilians as 'human shields' in Mosul, UN says The UN refugee agency's representative in Iraq Bruno Geddo said IS had been capturing civilians in battles outside of Mosul.
Turkey's PM slams protest march led by opposition leader Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the head of the secular Republican People's Party, should respect the judiciary's decision.