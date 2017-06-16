IS has 100,000 civilians as 'human shields' in Mosul, UN says
June 16, 2017 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The UN said Friday, June 16 that Islamic State group jihadists may be holding more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians as human shields in the Old City of Mosul, AFP reports.
Iraqi forces are fighting to retake Mosul from IS, after the jihadist group overran the city in 2014, imposing its brutal rule on its inhabitants.
The UN refugee agency's representative in Iraq Bruno Geddo said IS had been capturing civilians in battles outside of Mosul and had been forcing them into the Old City, one of the last parts of the city in their grip.
"More than 100,000 civilians may still be held in the Old City," Geddo told reporters in Geneva.
"We know that ISIS moved them with them as they left… locations where the fighting was going on," he said, using another acronym for IS, which is also known as Daesh or ISIL.
"These civilians are basically held as human shields in the Old City."
With virtually no food, water or electricity left in the area, the civilians are "living in an increasingly worsening situation of penury and panic," he said.
"They are surrounded by fighting on every side."
Snipers meanwhile try to kill anyone trying to leave the area under jihadist control, he said, adding that the few who manage to escape are "deeply traumatised."
Since the battle to retake Mosul began nine months ago, an estimated 862,000 people have been displaced from the city, although 195,000 have since returned, mainly to the liberated east of the city.
That means 667,000 people remain displaced, nearly all of them from western Mosul, and are living in 13 camps set up by UNHCR or with host families.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Partner news
Latest news
David Grossman wins Man Booker Int’l Prize for stand-up comic novel Chosen from 126 titles, it tells of a stand-up comedian living in a small Israeli town who falls apart on stage in front of an audience.
Sean Bean joins second season of period drama “Medici” Jon Cassar will direct and produce four of the eight episodes of the new “Medici,” whose first season starred Dustin Hoffman.
"Transparent" hit series unveils season 4 teaser trailer (video) According to the official logline, in season 4 the Pfeffermans go on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history.
McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship deal 3 years early McDonald's was among 13 top-tier sponsors signed through the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Games.