PanARMENIAN.Net - The Pfeffermans reunite again in a teaser trailer for the fourth season of "Transparent", AceShowbiz said. As always, the story unfolds as the family gathers and now we know why they always do the tradition despite the drama that often follows after. "Family is gross, but it's important," Sarah says.

Also in the video, Ali feeds Maura marijuana gummy bears. "I was just going to have you eat the head," Ali says to her moppa after she chews the entire edible without any hesitation. "You are going to be so high!"

According to the official logline, in season 4 the Pfeffermans go on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history. Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery. Before long the rest of the family joins her for an explosive adventure. Adrift in the desert, Maura, Ali (Gaby Hoffmann), Sarah (Amy Landecker), Josh (Jay Duplass) and Shelly (Judith Light) ultimately set off on their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth.

The fourth season hasn't got a premiere date yet, but is expected to be released this fall.