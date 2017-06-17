// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan's truce violations leave one more Karabakh soldier dead

June 17, 2017 - 12:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 17, Nagorno Karabakh soldier Narek Gasparyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijani fire, which started the previous day.

The Karabakh Defense Army vowed targeted retaliation against the ambush operations of the rivals who are encouraged by the international community's unaddressed statements.

On June 16, at around 6:05 pm, three Armenian soldiers were killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire along the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh.

Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian GenocideSpanish Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Armenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trustArmenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trust
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
U.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protesters
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Yerevan resuming regular flights to DamascusYerevan resuming regular flights to Damascus
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

