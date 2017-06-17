Azerbaijan's truce violations leave one more Karabakh soldier dead
June 17, 2017 - 12:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 17, Nagorno Karabakh soldier Narek Gasparyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijani fire, which started the previous day.
The Karabakh Defense Army vowed targeted retaliation against the ambush operations of the rivals who are encouraged by the international community's unaddressed statements.
On June 16, at around 6:05 pm, three Armenian soldiers were killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire along the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh.
Top stories
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces remove IS fighters from vicinity of U.S. base in Syria The capture of al-Waleed removes Islamic State fighters from the vicinity of a U.S. base located on the other side of the border, in Syrian territory.
Guns N’ Roses play first UK gig under classic line-up in 24 years The setlist featured no big surprises, with GnR classics set alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who.
Father John Misty reacts to Fleet Foxes’ new album The former Fleet Foxes drummer left the group in 2012, explaining years later that “We all started hating each other.”
Samsung rolls out art-inspired Frame TV The TV is not Samsung's first attempt at trying to make your TV less TV-like -- its Serif TV was meant to blend in with your furniture.