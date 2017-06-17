Azerbaijan's truce violations leave one more Karabakh soldier dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 17, Nagorno Karabakh soldier Narek Gasparyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijani fire, which started the previous day.

The Karabakh Defense Army vowed targeted retaliation against the ambush operations of the rivals who are encouraged by the international community's unaddressed statements.

On June 16, at around 6:05 pm, three Armenian soldiers were killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire along the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh.