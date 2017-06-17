// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia opposition bloc talks security with Karabakh president

Armenia opposition bloc talks security with Karabakh president
June 17, 2017 - 16:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The political team of Armenia’s Yelk bloc on Saturday, June 17 met with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan.

The members of the opposition political alliance are attending the 3rd Forum of Armenian Political Parties, currently underway in Karabakh.

The sides discussed cooperation on issues of security of both Armenia and Artsakh.

Meeting the president were lawmakers Nikol Pashinyan, Edmon Marukyan, Aram Sargsyan, Artak Zeynalyan, as well as member of Yerevan City Council Ani Samsonyan and member of the board of Civil Contract party Suren Papikyan.

The bloc has nine seats in the 6th convocation National Assembly.

 Top stories
Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian GenocideSpanish Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Armenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trustArmenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trust
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
U.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protesters
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Yerevan resuming regular flights to DamascusYerevan resuming regular flights to Damascus
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
 Articles
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

 Most popular in the section
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise”
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Turkey frees PM advisor detained over Gulen links Birol Erdem, a former senior justice ministry official, was released under judicial supervision which means he should still face trial.
UN envoy targets fresh Syria talks for July 10 "(De Mistura) wishes to announce he will convene a seventh round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva," his office said in a statement.
“Concussion” director to helm “Filthy Rich” bestseller adaptation “Filthy Rich” is Patterson’s 2016 nonfiction true-crime best-seller about Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who employed underage girls as masseuses.