Armenia opposition bloc talks security with Karabakh president
June 17, 2017 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The political team of Armenia’s Yelk bloc on Saturday, June 17 met with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan.
The members of the opposition political alliance are attending the 3rd Forum of Armenian Political Parties, currently underway in Karabakh.
The sides discussed cooperation on issues of security of both Armenia and Artsakh.
Meeting the president were lawmakers Nikol Pashinyan, Edmon Marukyan, Aram Sargsyan, Artak Zeynalyan, as well as member of Yerevan City Council Ani Samsonyan and member of the board of Civil Contract party Suren Papikyan.
The bloc has nine seats in the 6th convocation National Assembly.
Top stories
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Turkey frees PM advisor detained over Gulen links Birol Erdem, a former senior justice ministry official, was released under judicial supervision which means he should still face trial.
UN envoy targets fresh Syria talks for July 10 "(De Mistura) wishes to announce he will convene a seventh round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva," his office said in a statement.
“Concussion” director to helm “Filthy Rich” bestseller adaptation “Filthy Rich” is Patterson’s 2016 nonfiction true-crime best-seller about Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who employed underage girls as masseuses.