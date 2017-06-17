Armenia opposition bloc talks security with Karabakh president

PanARMENIAN.Net - The political team of Armenia’s Yelk bloc on Saturday, June 17 met with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan.

The members of the opposition political alliance are attending the 3rd Forum of Armenian Political Parties, currently underway in Karabakh.

The sides discussed cooperation on issues of security of both Armenia and Artsakh.

Meeting the president were lawmakers Nikol Pashinyan, Edmon Marukyan, Aram Sargsyan, Artak Zeynalyan, as well as member of Yerevan City Council Ani Samsonyan and member of the board of Civil Contract party Suren Papikyan.

The bloc has nine seats in the 6th convocation National Assembly.