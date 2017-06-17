Al-Jazeera says Twitter account temporarily 'suspended'
June 17, 2017 - 15:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera said the Twitter account for its main Arabic-language channel was temporarily "suspended" on Saturday, June 17, in the latest incident at the station, AFP reports.
A spokesman for the channel said the cut may have been due to a technical problem and that all Twitter accounts affected were back online.
"Most of our Arabic accounts were blocked, but they are now up-and-running," the spokesman told AFP, adding that it may take several hours for them to be fully restored.
An investigation was taking place to determine the cause, and technical teams from the broadcaster were trying to coordinate with Twitter.
Al-Jazeera's main Arabic language account has almost 12 million followers.
The station's English-language account was unaffected.
The announcement that the online accounts were back came around an hour after first reports that some of Al-Jazeera's Twitter accounts had been blocked.
"The main Al-Jazeera Twitter account has been suspended, and work is ongoing to solve the problem," Yasser Abuhilalah, managing director of Al-Jazeera Arabic, tweeted.
"Disruption (by others) will not stop because the truth terrifies them. We´ll be back."
