China's Huayi Brothers to remake Sophie Marceau's “The Party”
June 19, 2017 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese film studio Huayi Brothers Media has partnered with French mini-major Gaumont to co-produce a Chinese-language remake of French comedy The Party (La Boum, 1980), the first film to star Sophie Marceau, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Also partnering on the project is Shanghai-based production company Aim Media, best known for the hit Chinese reality series Running Man, and later film adaptation of the same name, along with the hit romantic comedy Beijing Love Story. Aim's CEO Li Yaping will serve as a producer on the remake, along with Huayi Brother's CEO Jerry Ye.
The partnership was announced at a Huayi Brothers-hosted party on the eve of the Shanghai International Film Festival.
The original The Party follows a teenage girl (Marceau) as she tries to fit in at a new school, cope with her parents' dissolving marriage and discover true love.
Huayi and its partners are targeting a 2018 release, with a director and casting announcements to be made later in the year.
