John Wick' scribe penning original action-thriller “The Steward”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cristal Pictures has acquired an original pitch from John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad for an action-thriller titled The Steward, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

While the plot for the project is being kept under wraps, it is being planned as a first installment of a potential franchise with worldwide appeal. Cristal, which is backed by China’s East Light Media, will fully finance and produce the feature.

The pitch was brought to Cristal by EVP of production Nick D’Angelo, who acquired it in an aggressive pre-emptive bid.

Kolstad recently signed on to pen the third installment in the Lionsgate franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as a retired assassin. John Wick 2, which came out in February of this year, grossed $166 million at the global box office.

Cristal Pictures is gearing up for the release the action-comedy Hitman’s Bodyguard, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson.