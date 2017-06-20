PanARMENIAN.Net - Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for "Annabelle: Creation" and it has enough chilling footage to give you sleepless nights. The prequel to 2014's "Annabelle" explores the origins of the eponymous haunted figurine, AceShowbiz said.

The story starts as a dollmaker, Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia), and his wife, Esther (Miranda Otto), lost their daughter in a car accident. The couple tried to communicate with their daughter and started to feel her presence. But when the spirit asked for a permission to get into a doll, they realized it wasn't her daughter. So they locked it away.

Years later, the Mullins welcome a nun (Stephanie Sigman) and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. Turns out the girls' arrivals are just what the haunted figurine wants. The young girls soon become the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation. They are put on edge as freak accidents and strange occurrences happen around them.

From David F. Sandberg who directed "Lights Out", "Annabelle: Creation" is another spin-off to "The Conjuring". Also starring Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard, Grace Fulton and Stephanie Sigman, the horror movie is set to be unleashed in theaters across the nation on August 11.