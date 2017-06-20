“This Is Us”, “Handmaid's Tale” top 2017 TCA Awards noms

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nominees for the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards are announced. HBO bags the most nods with a total of 12, thanks to TV shows like "Big Little Lies", "The Leftovers" and "Veep". However, it's NBC's "This Is Us", FX's "Atlanta" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" which lead the pack with four nods apiece, AceShowbiz said.

"This Is Us" and "Handmaid's Tale" are battling it out for Outstanding Drama while their respective stars Sterling K. Brown and Elisabeth Moss are vying for Individual Achievement in Drama. Meanwhile, "Atlanta" is up for Outstanding Comedy and the lead actor, Donald Glover, is nominated for Individual Achievement in Comedy. On top of that, the three shows are pitted against one another for Outstanding New Program and Program of the Year.

The winners are going to be announced at a gala on August 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Individual Achievement in Drama:

Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Carrie Coon - "The Leftovers" & "Fargo" (HBO & FX)

Claire Foy - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Jessica Lange - "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)

Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Susan Sarandon - "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy:

Pamela Adlon - "Better Things" (FX)

Aziz Ansari - "Master of None" (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - "The Good Place" (NBC)

Donald Glover - "Atlanta" (FX)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" (HBO)

Issa Rae - "Insecure" (HBO)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama:

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"The Americans" (FX)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"Master of None" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding New Program:

"Atlanta" (FX)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials:

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Fargo" (FX)

"Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" (Netflix)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

"Wizard of Lies" (HBO)

Program of the Year:

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"The Leftovers" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information:

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Lead with Jake Tapper" (CNN)

"O.J.: Made in America" (ESPN)

"Planet Earth II" (BBC America)

"Weiner" (Showtime)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming:

"The Circus" (Showtime)

"The Great British Baking Show" (PBS)

"The Keepers" (Netflix)

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" (A&E)

"Shark Tank" (ABC)

"Survivor: Game Changers" (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming:

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" (PBS)

"Doc McStuffins" (Disney Junior)

"Elena of Avalor" (Disney Channel)

"Odd Squad" (PBS)

"Sesame Street" (HBO)

"Speechless" (ABC)