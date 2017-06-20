Samsung offering a buy one, get one free deal on Galaxy S8

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung is offering a new deal for the Galaxy S8 that’s pretty appealing if you’re a T-Mobile customer: buy one S8 from Samsung’s website, get a second one free after a instant rebate, The Verge says.

There have been a few deals for the Galaxy S8 offering a second free phone from carriers (including T-Mobile), but Samsung’s deal is refreshingly simple and free of fine print. Unlike other deals, where you had to activate a new line or lease both phones, Samsung’s offer just requires that you activate one of the two S8s on an existing T-Mobile line through Samsung’s website, after which the company will issue you a $750 refund to cover the second phone on your original method of payment within seven to 10 days. (Update June 19th: The rebate is now equal to the value of the cheaper phone, and the refund will be issued within eight weeks of the confirmation of activation.)

Samsung is also throwing in a free “Entertainment Kit” for any Galaxy S8 purchases from its site, which includes a Clear View stand, a 64GB microSD card, and a six-month Netflix subscription, which further sweetens the pot. (Update June 19th: The Entertainment Kit is no longer offered.)

The buy one, get one free deal is valid now through Samsung’s website for “a limited time,” so if you’re looking to take advantage of the offer, it might be best to act quickly.

Update June 19th, 12:05PM ET: Samsung has brought back the T-Mobile offer for a limited time, available through Samsung’s website. This offers a direct rebate on the cheaper of the two S8 phones purchased if one is activated on T-Mobile’s network within 14 days. The previously offered Entertainment Kit is also no longer included in the currently running deal.