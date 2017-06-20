“All Eyez on Me” helmer to direct LAPD thriller “The Shave”
June 20, 2017 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - director Benny Boom has signed on to direct the police thriller “The Shave” for Route One Entertainment, Variety said.
Route One Entertainment CEO Russell Levine and Lost City president John Finemore are producers on the project along with Maiden Voyage’s Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus, and Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen from MXN Entertainment.
The Black List script, written by Thomas White and Miles Hubley, tells the story of an LAPD officer, recently exonerated in the murder of a high school honor student, who visits the boy’s father at his barbershop. While receiving a straight razor shave, he listens to the father recount the story of his son’s life.
Chris Lytton is executive producing with Lost City’s James Hoppe and Elizabeth Grave. Sophia Dilley will co-produce for Route One.
The announcement was made Monday, June 19 on the heels of Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” overperforming in its opening with $27 million for Lionsgate and CodeBlack. It was Boom’s feature film debut.
“I look forward to working with Lost City, Route One and Maiden Voyage in bringing a film with such social and cultural relevancy to life,” Boom said. “It is an opportunity for us to examine the division between the Police and communities of color.”
Route One Entertainment and Maiden Voyage previously partnered on the Sundance title “Tallulah,” starring Ellen Page and Allison Janney. Lost City most recently financed and produced Drake Doremus’ latest film “Newness
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
