HBO Europe snatches up “The White Princess,” “Graves”
June 20, 2017 - 17:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO Europe has snatched up a pair of series from Starz and Lionsgate, acquiring Starz's period drama The White Princess and Lionsgate's political satire Graves, starring Nick Nolte for its European channels, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The deal, announced at TV market NATPE Budapest on Tuesday, June 20 will see HBO Europe handle both titles across Central and Eastern Europe, the Nordic territories and Spain. The agreement follows a HBO Europe deal with Lionsgate for the series Casual, American Lion and Dimension 404.
“The deal marks a great kickoff to the NATPE Budapest market, which we enter with a massive library and a deep pipeline of brand new scripted and unscripted series,” said Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution Peter Iacono.
Starz's The White Princess, the sequel to its hugely successful period miniseries The White Queen, stars Jodie Comer as the White Queen's daughter, Princess Elizabeth of York, and follows the drama and intrigue involved in her marriage to King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy).
Graves, which airs on Epix in the U.S., sees Nolte playing a retired former U.S. President who comes to the realization that his policies have had a disastrous impact on the country. Nolte received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in season one as ex-President Richard Graves. Sela Ward, Helene Yorke, Chris Lowell and Skylar Astin also star.
NATPE Budapest, an international extension of the Miami-based television market, runs through Thursday.
