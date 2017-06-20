// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Paramore make triumphant London return with massive show

June 20, 2017 - 18:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramore made a triumphant return to London last night with one of their biggest shows to date at the Royal Albert Hall, NME said.

The 80-minute set, which leaned heavily on new album ‘After Laughter’, saw the Nashville band open with recent single ‘Told You So’ before going straight into ‘That’s What You Get’ from second album ‘Riot’ – which celebrated its tenth anniversary last week.

But despite the milestone occasion, the group were seemingly reluctant to look back – with ‘Misery Business’ being the only other song from the record to receive a live airing.

“It’s been 10 years since we put out an album called Riot!”, frontwoman Hayley Williams told the 5,000 strong crowd before playing the track, which finished their main set and saw Hayley inviting a group of fans onstage.

“For some of us, it might mean that it’s been 10 years of our journey – it’s been a pleasure.”

The set also saw Paramore take on Fleetwood Mac with a cover of ‘Everywhere’ after revealing that it had been frequently played in the studio while they recorded ‘After Laughter’.

Earlier in the day, Paramore also stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and delivered an unlikely cover of Drake’s Passionfruit – which also featured a verse of ‘Just Hold On, We’re Going Home.’

You can see the whole Royal Albert Hall setlist below.

Told You So

That’s What You Get

Brick By Boring Brick

Still Into You

Caught In The Middle

Turn It Off + outro

Decode

I Caught Myself

Hate To See Your Heart Break

Fake Happy

Everywhere (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Rose-Colored Boy

Playing God

Ain’t It Fun

Misery Business

Forgiveness

Scooby’s in the Back (Halfnoise cover)

Hard Times

