Chris Cornell’s final music video released

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell‘s final music video has been released, NME reports.

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52.

Prior to his passing, Cornell recorded a song called ‘The Promise’ for a film of the same name. The movie, released in April, was directed by Terry George and starred Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. It’s set in the final years of the Ottoman Empire and depicts the Armenian Genocide.

Marking World Refugee Day (June 20), a video has been released for Cornell’s song. It shows footage of Cornell performing the track interspersed with clips of refugee crises in Libya, Syria and other warn-torn countries. Watch below.

All proceeds from the song go to the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps protect vulnerable children.