Chris Cornell’s final music video released (video)
June 21, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell‘s final music video has been released, NME reports.
Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52.
Prior to his passing, Cornell recorded a song called ‘The Promise’ for a film of the same name. The movie, released in April, was directed by Terry George and starred Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. It’s set in the final years of the Ottoman Empire and depicts the Armenian Genocide.
Marking World Refugee Day (June 20), a video has been released for Cornell’s song. It shows footage of Cornell performing the track interspersed with clips of refugee crises in Libya, Syria and other warn-torn countries. Watch below.
All proceeds from the song go to the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps protect vulnerable children.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Japan, EU near 'broad agreement' on free trade pact Signing an EPA with the EU is among the key goals of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus programs and growth strategy.
IBM supercomputers to power global weather forecasts Current tech forecasts massively-sized meteorological systems that influence regional weather, like snowstorms and hurricanes.
NATO fighter approached jet carrying Russian defense minister: reports The incident occurred over the Baltic Sea in northeast Europe, according to reporters traveling with the defense minister, Sergey Shoigu.
ISS to carry artificial organs in hope of medical breakthrough Aboard the ISS, astronauts can observe the cells as they grow in 3D, since the lack of gravity means they don't settle at the bottom.