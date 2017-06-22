By 2050, Armenia’s population is expected to decline by 10%, UN says

PanARMENIAN.Net - The population of Armenia is expected to decline by around 10% to 2,700,000 by 2050, a UN report said Wednesday, June 21.

The report by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs' Population Division forecasts that the country’s current population stands at 2,930,000 and will reduce to mere 1,849,000 in 2100.

Georgia and Russia are also going to see a decline in the number of people living there in 2050, while the populations of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran, by contrast, are going to grow at a regular pace.

The current world population of nearly 7.6 billion will increase to 8.6 billion by 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100, the report says.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan said recently that at least four million people must be living in Armenia by 2040 as a result of “a rapid improvement of the demographic situation.”