// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis: official

Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis: official
June 23, 2017 - 10:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said, according to Reuters.

The demands aimed at ending the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years appear designed to quash a two decade-old foreign policy in which Qatar has punched well above its weight, striding the stage as a peace broker, often in conflicts in Muslim lands.

Doha's independent-minded approach, including a dovish line on Iran and support for Islamist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, has incensed some of its neighbors who see political Islamism as a threat to their dynastic rule.

The list, compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain, which cut economic, diplomatic and travel ties to Doha on June 5, also demands the closing of a Turkish military base in Qatar, the official told Reuters.

Qatar must also announce it is severing ties with terrorist, ideological and sectarian organizations including the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State, al Qaeda, Hezbollah, and Jabhat Fateh al Sham, formerly al Qaeda's branch in Syria, he said, and surrender all designated terrorists on its territory.

Related links:
Reuters. Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says
 Top stories
U.S. Marshals arrest two Turks for attack on peaceful protestersU.S. Marshals arrest two Turks for attack on peaceful protesters
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Turkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisherTurkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisher
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in KarabakhTurkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
 Articles
Nine months in the Pacific

Supporting women to overcome life changing events

 Most popular in the section
UK inflation rate rises to 2.9%
Turkey's Erdogan slams isolation of Qatar as 'inhumane'
Smoke detected at Ukraine’s crippled Chernobyl power plant
London could lose lucrative EU euro clearing business
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
“Becks,” “Liyana,” “The Night Guard” win L.A. Film Festival prizes The Nightfall Award went to Amanda Evans for “Serpent,” with the Award for Short Fiction going to “A Funeral for Lightning”.
Caltech's “lensless camera” could make phones truly flat Researchers at Caltech have devised an "optical phased array" chip that uses math as a substitute for a lens.
OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Russian warships fire missiles at Islamic State targets in Syria Russia suspended its communication channel with the U.S. about military operations in Syria after a U.S. jet shot down a Syrian warplane.