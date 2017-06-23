Armenia PM orders six-day working week to keep pace with govt. program

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan at a government session on Friday, June 23 instructed ministers to work six days per week.

Given the launch of the implementation of the sustainable development program approved by the parliament, Karapetyan said, a list of steps stemming from the program must be submitted to the government within a month.

“We are restarting our activity, we are going to work minimum six days per week,” the PM said.

The National Assembly on Thursday, June 22 approved the program, despite resistance from the opposition.