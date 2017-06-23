Armenia PM orders six-day working week to keep pace with govt. program
June 23, 2017 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan at a government session on Friday, June 23 instructed ministers to work six days per week.
Given the launch of the implementation of the sustainable development program approved by the parliament, Karapetyan said, a list of steps stemming from the program must be submitted to the government within a month.
“We are restarting our activity, we are going to work minimum six days per week,” the PM said.
The National Assembly on Thursday, June 22 approved the program, despite resistance from the opposition.
Top stories
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
Partner news
Latest news
“Becks,” “Liyana,” “The Night Guard” win L.A. Film Festival prizes The Nightfall Award went to Amanda Evans for “Serpent,” with the Award for Short Fiction going to “A Funeral for Lightning”.
Caltech's “lensless camera” could make phones truly flat Researchers at Caltech have devised an "optical phased array" chip that uses math as a substitute for a lens.
IS leader Baghdadi death “near 100 percent certain” Russia's defense ministry said a week ago it believed it may have killed Baghdadi when one of its air strikes hit a gathering of senior Islamic State commanders.
Euro zone businesses end Q2 with slower growth: PMI Economic data points to solid growth in the euro zone in the second quarter and inflation will hover near current levels in coming months, the ECB said.