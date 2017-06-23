Russian warships fire missiles at Islamic State targets in Syria
June 23, 2017 - 13:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Russian warships and a submarine in the Mediterranean have fired missiles at Islamic State group targets in Syria, the defence ministry said Friday, June 23, according to AFP.
It said that Turkish and Israeli military "were informed in a timely manner of the missile launches through communication channels," but it did not mention the United States.
Russia suspended its communication channel with the U.S. about military operations in Syria from Monday after a U.S. jet shot down a Syrian warplane on Sunday, with Moscow accusing Washington of failing to issue a warning.
The defence ministry said in a statement that Russia's Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich warships and the Krasnodar submarine in the eastern Mediterranean fired six Kalibr missiles at command centres and weapons stores in Syria's Hama region.
"As a result of the surprise mass missile strike, command points were destroyed and also large stores of weapons and ammunition of the IS terrorists in the area of Aqirbat in the Hama province," it said.
The ministry added that Russian planes then carried out aerial strikes that "destroyed the remainder of the IS fighters and their facilities."
The most recent such strikes were announced by the ministry on May 31, aimed at targets around Palmyra.
The defence ministry on Friday said that IS this week has been moving forces into Hama province under cover of night and using large buildings there as command points and weapons stores. It said this was part of attempts to move out from Raqa towards Palmyra.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
“Becks,” “Liyana,” “The Night Guard” win L.A. Film Festival prizes The Nightfall Award went to Amanda Evans for “Serpent,” with the Award for Short Fiction going to “A Funeral for Lightning”.
Caltech's “lensless camera” could make phones truly flat Researchers at Caltech have devised an "optical phased array" chip that uses math as a substitute for a lens.
OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Armenia PM orders six-day working week to keep pace with govt. program Karen Karapetyan said a list of steps stemming from the program must be submitted to the government within a month.