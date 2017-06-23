OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line
June 23, 2017 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 23, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north-west of Talish village of the Martakert region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Michael Olaru (Moldova), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), and representative of the OSCE HLPG Colonel Iurii Dudchenko (Russia).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Top stories
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
“Becks,” “Liyana,” “The Night Guard” win L.A. Film Festival prizes The Nightfall Award went to Amanda Evans for “Serpent,” with the Award for Short Fiction going to “A Funeral for Lightning”.
Caltech's “lensless camera” could make phones truly flat Researchers at Caltech have devised an "optical phased array" chip that uses math as a substitute for a lens.
IS leader Baghdadi death “near 100 percent certain” Russia's defense ministry said a week ago it believed it may have killed Baghdadi when one of its air strikes hit a gathering of senior Islamic State commanders.
Euro zone businesses end Q2 with slower growth: PMI Economic data points to solid growth in the euro zone in the second quarter and inflation will hover near current levels in coming months, the ECB said.