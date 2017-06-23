OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 23, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north-west of Talish village of the Martakert region.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Michael Olaru (Moldova), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), and representative of the OSCE HLPG Colonel Iurii Dudchenko (Russia).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.