Charles Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famed French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Armenian Weekly reports.

Aznavour will join Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category, the Walk of Fame Selection Committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday, June 23.

In October 2016, Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.

Born Shahnour Vaghenag Aznavourian in 1924 in Paris, Aznavour was raised in an atmosphere of “music, love, and poverty,” and was always encouraged to entertain. To help support the family, he joined a touring children’s company and even hawked newspapers on boulevards.

Making his stage debut at nine as an actor-dancer, he spent 20 years fighting to get to the top of the theatrical world, seeing his personally written songs only become famous when sung by Edith Piaf, Mistinguett, Maurice Chevalier, and Juliet Greco, among many others.

In 1998, Azanvour was named Entertainer of the Century by CNN and international users of Time Online. The recipient of numerous other honors, including the “National Order of the Legion of Honor” and the “National Hero” of Armenia.

Dates have not been set for the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies, which must be scheduled within two years from the selection date.