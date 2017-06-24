400 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered over the past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 400 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in the week between June 17 and 24.

Azeri troops, in particular, employed various caliber firearms, as well as 60- and 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers in various directions of the contact line.

Besides, the rival forces initiated a subversive attack against Karabakh on the night of June 21-22. The Artsakh forces timely identified the Azerbaijani saboteurs and threw them back to their positions. At least four Azeri soldiers were killed as a result.

The Karabakh Defense Army sustained losses in the operation.

The Artsakh defense forces continue controlling the situation along the contact line and protecting their positions.