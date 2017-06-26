U.S.-backed SDF takes Raqqa district from Islamic State
June 26, 2017 - 10:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A U.S.-backed Syrian coalition of Kurdish and Arab groups advanced against Islamic State in the jihadists' Syrian capital of Raqqa on Sunday, June 25, taking the al-Qadisia district, they said, according to Reuters.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began its assault on Raqqa earlier this month after a long campaign to isolate Islamic State inside the city.
It took Qadisia, located in the west of Raqqa, after three days of intense fighting, it said in a statement on one of its official social media feeds.
The SDF has pushed Islamic State from swathes of northern Syria over the past 18 months. Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have also taken territory from it and the Syrian army has this year advanced rapidly against it in desert areas.
The U.S.-backed coalition has supported SDF advances against the jihadist group throughout the Raqqa campaign with artillery and air strikes, including some against Islamic State leaders.
This month, the coalition said its air strikes had killed Turki Binali, a Bahraini cleric who was the group's top religious authority and the most senior known Gulf Arab in Islamic State.
It also said last week it killed Fawaz al-Rawi, who it said was an important Islamic State financier, in an air strike in Syria.
However, coalition air raids have also caused large numbers of civilian casualties, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.
It said on Saturday that coalition airstrikes in and around Raqqa had killed nearly 700 civilians so far this year. The coalition says it works hard to avoid killing civilians and investigates all reports that it has done so.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook 'talking to Hollywood studios over original programming' Facebook also is seeking short-form content, primarily unscripted, that could run for 10 minutes in the Spotlight section for videos
ARFD MP worried about Armenia debt; minister says more to come “If your income is not enough to cover your expenses, you have to borrow,” finance minister Vardan Aramyan explained.
Lorde scores first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with “Melodrama” "Melodrama" is the third album by a woman in a row which lands atop the chart, following Katy Perry's "Witness" and Halsey's "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom".
Fox sets fall premiere dates, Seth MacFarlane’s “Orville” gets a push The latest network to firm up fall premiere plans, Fox is putting plenty of proverbial eggs in “The Orville”’s basket.