“Pitch Perfect 3” comedy unveils star-studded first trailer (video)
June 26, 2017 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The fans-favorite members of Barden Bellas are back for one last call in the first "Pitch Perfect 3" trailer. In this third and final installment of the franchise, the girls have graduated to the real world but they are struggling to fit so a reunion commences, AceShowbiz said.
The girls decide to head overseas and enter a USO competition in Europe where they face off "bands that actually have instruments." A rivalry with a rock group soon begins. The band mockingly calls the Bellas a "karaoke" band for singing other people's songs.
The likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp reprise their roles. Hailee Steinfeld from the second movie is also back for this third one while Ruby Rose is added as the leader of the rival group. The film is due December 22 in United States.
