Iraq forces repel IS Mosul counter-attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi forces have repelled counter-attacks by so-called Islamic State (IS) as they push the group into a corner of Mosul's Old City, BBC News reports

IS deployed suicide bombers in different parts of the northern city but the affected areas were brought under control, Iraqi officials say.

The Iraqi offensive to remove IS from the city is in its final phase.

The military has announced it has captured Faruq district on the north-western side of the Old City.

Iraqi TV said the national flag had been raised in the district, which is opposite the al-Nuri mosque and famed crooked minaret destroyed by IS.