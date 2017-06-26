Bahrain accuses Qatar of creating military escalation in Gulf crisis
June 26, 2017 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bahrain's foreign minister accused Qatar on Monday, June 26 of creating a military escalation in a dispute with regional powers, in an apparent reference to Doha's decision to let more Turkish troops enter its territory, Reuters reveals.
Bahrain, alongside Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar three weeks ago, accusing it of backing militants - then issued an ultimatum, including demands that Qatar shut down a Turkish military base in Doha.
Turkey, the most powerful regional player to stand with Qatar, has increased the number of its troops in the base since the crisis erupted.
"The foundation of the dispute with Qatar is diplomatic and security-oriented, never military," Bahrain's foreign minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, said in a message on Twitter.
"Bringing in foreign armies and their armored vehicles is the military escalation that Qatar has created," he added, without mentioning Turkey.
In earlier tweets on Sunday, Sheikh Khalid said external interference would not solve the problem.
The four Arab powers' ultimatum, which also includes demands for the closure of Al Jazeera television and the curbing of ties with Iran, appears aimed at dismantling Qatar's two-decade-old interventionist foreign policy.
That policy has reflected the clout generated by its vast natural gas and oil wealth but incensed conservative Arab peers over its alleged support for Islamists they regard as mortal threats to their dynastic rule.
Qatar rejects accusations of fomenting regional unrest, saying it is being punished for straying from its neighbors' backing for authoritarian hereditary and military rulers.
Two contingents of Turkish troops with columns of armored vehicles have arrived in Doha since the crisis erupted, along with 100 cargo planes loaded with supplies.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Steve Carell talks work on “Despicable Me” villain’s voice "My children are responsible for Felonious Gru's voice," the actor said. "I tried about a few on my kids and that was the one that made them laugh."
JK Rowling celebrates Harry Potter's 20th anniversary To commemorate such a momentous occasion, Twitter has added an emoji alongside the #HarryPotter20 hashtag of the iconic glasses and scar of The Boy Who Lived.
Nine Inch Nails perform “She’s Gone Away” on “Twin Peaks” (video) The TV appearance saw the band deliver a rendition of “She’s Gone Away” from their “Not the Actual Events” LP.
EU court likely to rule on Intel antitrust case next year: judge The U.S. chipmaker subsequently challenged the decision at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest.