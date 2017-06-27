Karabakh: Armenia NA speaker wants action from Azeri counterpart

PanARMENIAN.Net - Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan has called on his Azerbaijani counterpart to contribute to the process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The issue, according to Babloyan, remains one of the most important problems in the region.

“The only format of reaching a settlement is through the OSCE Minsk Group,” the speaker said at the Eurasia Parliamentary Speakers' meeting in Seoul.

“Azerbaijan consistently disrupts the peace process by refusing to recognize the Karabakh people’s right to self-determination.”

According to Babloyan, Armenia and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group conflict have always worked towards a peaceful settlement.

“Taking the opportunity, I am calling on my Azerbaijani counterpart to help settle the conflict peacefully,” Babloyan said.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military objective against Karabakh, which claimed hundreds of lives on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.