Karabakh: Armenia NA speaker wants action from Azeri counterpart
June 27, 2017 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan has called on his Azerbaijani counterpart to contribute to the process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The issue, according to Babloyan, remains one of the most important problems in the region.
“The only format of reaching a settlement is through the OSCE Minsk Group,” the speaker said at the Eurasia Parliamentary Speakers' meeting in Seoul.
“Azerbaijan consistently disrupts the peace process by refusing to recognize the Karabakh people’s right to self-determination.”
According to Babloyan, Armenia and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group conflict have always worked towards a peaceful settlement.
“Taking the opportunity, I am calling on my Azerbaijani counterpart to help settle the conflict peacefully,” Babloyan said.
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military objective against Karabakh, which claimed hundreds of lives on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
Top stories
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
Ukrainian banks, electricity firm hit by fresh cyber attack The central bank said an "unknown virus" was to blame for the latest attacks, but did not give further details.
Syria denies U.S. allegations of coming chemical attack Ali Haidar, the Syrian minister for national reconciliation, said the charges foreshadowed a new diplomatic campaign against Syria at the U.N.
Ranger Campus opens in Armenia's Caucasus Wildlife Refuge The Ranger Campus is entirely constructed with eco-friendly materials and equipped with state-of-the-art “green” technologies.