// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia hopes to soon abandon U.S. list of export controlled countries

Armenia hopes to soon abandon U.S. list of export controlled countries
June 28, 2017 - 11:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is hopeful to conclude an agreement with the United States that will remove Armenia from the U.S. list of export controlled countries, Sputnik cited Armenian Ambassador to the United States Grigor Hovhannissian as saying.

"We have a couple of agreements in the legal field that we would like to finalize for signing about double taxation and removing Armenia from the list of export controlled countries," Hovhannissian said on Tuesday, June 27.

Hovhannissian pointed out that the Information Technology (IT) sector is successfully developing in Armenia.

"We would like to prepare a framework agreement for signing for our [United States and Armenia] next meeting. We have discussed it with the Americans. We are working on that," the Ambassador added. "In October, we will join a U.S.-Armenia intergovernmental working group meeting, and this framework agreement is on its agenda."

In 2015, Washington and Yerevan signed a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) tailored to help the parties identify areas conducive to the development of mutual trade and investments.

U.S. Exports to Armenia totaled to $43.6 million, while imports totaled to $42.6 million, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Hovhannissian also said that Armenia hopes Washington understands Yerevan’s position to develop good relations with both the United States and Russia.

Related links:
Sputnik. Yerevan Hopes to Finalize Accord Removing Armenia From US Export Control List
 Top stories
Georgia's debt to Armenia stands at $11 million: finance ministryGeorgia's debt to Armenia stands at $11 million: finance ministry
Armenia's foreign debt amounts to $4.3 billion as of March 2017, while that of the central bank totaled $517.9 million.
IDeA Foundation pledges to attract $1.3 bn investments into ArmeniaIDeA Foundation pledges to attract $1.3 bn investments into Armenia
According to Vardanyan, IDeA and its partners and donors have since 2007 invested more than $550 million in various projects in Armenia.
Deliveries of Armenian electricity to Georgia on the riseDeliveries of Armenian electricity to Georgia on the rise
75.8 million kWh of Armenian electricity have been shipped to the Georgian market in the first quarter of 2017.
New sewing factory to provide 700-800 jobs in Armenia's GyumriNew sewing factory to provide 700-800 jobs in Armenia's Gyumri
The government has made a decision to allocate to Sastex the building of the former regional hospital and the adjacent areas.
Partner news
 Articles
Reduction of personnel and tax collection growth

State Revenue Committee changes its policy

 Most popular in the section
Deputy FM: EU-Armenia common air zone to help decrease tariffs
Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
Armenia's exports grew by 16.5% in first quarter of 2017
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia NA elections The complaints are related to numerous violations of objective and subjective electoral right registered by citizen observers.
Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91 The character, a bear from Peru who comes to live in London, went on to inspire a series of books, an animated TV series and a successful 2014 film.
NATO's Stoltenberg says non-U.S. 2017 defence spending to rise 4.3% European NATO allies and Canada will increase defence spending this year by 4.3 percent, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
Yahoo Mail debuts complete overhaul, unveils Yahoo Mail Pro There are also new stationary opinions, and the ability to use Twitter’s emoji set from their open-source library.