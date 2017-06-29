Google Photos' AI-powered sharing now available
June 29, 2017 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google is making good on its promise of AI-assisted photo sharing. A Google Photos upgrade arriving this week uses machine learning to suggest pictures based on both your own sharing habits, the people in the photos, and whether or not they're part of a "meaningful moment," such as a party or a wedding. You might not have to remember to share photos of your best friend when you get home from a big weekend shindig. You can customize who receives the photos, of course, and fellow Google Photos users can get reminders to add their photos to the relevant album, Engadget said.
The update is also a big deal if you always want to share snapshots. There's now an option to share your photo library, whether it's the whole thing or snippets based on specific criteria. You can limit Photos to sharing pictures that include your partner, for example, or only those photos taken from a certain date onward.
Neither feature is flawless. What if your significant other has their back turned to the camera in an otherwise important shot? And while your friends won't need Google Photos to receive suggested shares, the shared library clearly depends on everyone signing up. Still, this might be one of the more practical examples of how AI technology can help in everyday life. You won't always have to remember to share photos when you get home -- a machine will do much of the work for you, Engadget said.
Top stories
Changes includes major functionality tweaks, like the ability to stream directly on mobile from the app, as well as more aesthetic changes.
Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo to introduce Alexa into your apartment, now might be a good time to pick an Echo up.
Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
Partner news
Latest news
Adele hints her current “25” tour might be her last Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.
Saturn Awards 2017: “Walking Dead”, “Westworld” top TV winners "Westworld" was declared Best Science Fiction Television Series, edging out "The 100" and "Timeless" among others.
Labour Party loses vote on UK austerity, pay cap The failed Labour amendment challenged a cap on public sector pay rises of a below-inflation 1 percent a year.
“My Little Pony” trailer features Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana and more (video) The trailer introduces Tara Strong as Twilight Sparkle, an alicorn princess who spreads friendship and harmony throughout Equestria.