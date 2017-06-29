Armenia deputy FM comments on EU envoy’s criticism of elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Thursday, June 29 reacted to the EU ambassador’s comments about the parliamentary elections of April 2.

Ambassador Piotr Switalsky said recently that the Electoral Code needs to be changed to include civil society representatives and weighed in on the efficiency of the voting system. The Republican party, in return, urged the envoy against meddling in the country’s internal issues.

According to Kocharyan, Armenia should discuss proposals that are in its best interests.

In response to Yelk lawmaker Mane Tandilyan’s question about whether or not civil society members should be included in the CEC, Kocharyan said that hundreds of NGOs currently work in Armenia.

“Which one should be included, on what basis?” Aravot cited him as saying.

The deputy foreign minister did agree, however, that the civil society must have more leverage for control.