Stephen King's “Castle Rock” finds its female lead in Melanie Lynskey
June 29, 2017 - 21:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the announcement of Jane Levy and Sissy Spacek joining Hulu's "Castle Rock", a new actress has been added to the growing cast of the psychological horror anthology series based on the works of Stephen King. Melanie Lynskey ("Togetherness", "Up in the Air") is set to star as the female lead on the series, AceShowbiz said.
Melanie will be playing a character named Molly Strand. Molly is described as "a woman with a rare medical condition who's barely scraping by as a real estate agent in a town where every third property is the site of someone's worst nightmare."
Melanie joins previously-announced cast member Jane, who takes the role of Jackie, a "death-obsessed, self-appointed historian of Castle Rock." The cast also includes Sissy, who will portray Ruth Deaver, "a retired professor whose fading memories may hold a key to Castle Rock’s unsettling past." Ruth is also the estranged adoptive mother of Andre Holland's Henry Deaver, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in Castle Rock.
Set in a fictional location in Maine, "Castle Rock" is "a psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse" that "combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King's best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland." Each season of the series will "follow different set of characters and storylines while interjecting themes and specific characters from previous seasons."
Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason write and serve as executive producers, with J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Productions' Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer executive producing. The series hails from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Production of "Castle Rock" is scheduled to start this year.
